Jackky Bhagnani Recalls Losing 15 Kgs In 21 Days: ‘Drastic Weight Loss Is Dangerous, I Would Never Recommend It’

Jackky Bhagnani may have caught public attention early in his career for his stunning weight transformations, but the actor-producer is now opening up about the health risks behind those drastic methods. Known for shedding over 60 kgs before his 2009 debut Kal Kissne Dekha, Jackky later made headlines in 2017 for losing 15 kgs in just 21 days. Today, he strongly advises against such extremes.

In a candid chat with SCREEN, Jackky revealed that he had no choice but to undergo the intense weight loss due to a shoot requirement. “It’s not healthy. I don’t recommend it to anyone,” he said. “It was a compulsion at the time, but any extreme method has side effects—whether it’s acidity, hair loss, gut issues, or weakness. Your body will always react because this kind of weight loss isn’t natural.”

Jackky shared that the 21-day transformation involved running 10 to 15 km daily, wearing warm clothes to increase water loss, and following a strict ketogenic diet. “You’re only allowed 4-5 grams of carbs per day through vegetables. You’re basically tricking your body to burn fat instead of carbs for energy,” he explained.

The actor told GQ that the transformation came after recovering from a knee injury that had limited his movement. “I was at 91-92 kg and had just 21 days to drop down to 77 kg. I couldn’t do cardio initially because of the injury, and suddenly I had to push my body to the limit,” he shared.

Now, with years of experience behind him, Jackky believes consistency is the key to staying fit. “You should maintain your body to a point where you’re just four to six weeks away from your best shape. That’s a healthier approach. Starving yourself or relying on fat burners will only lead to long-term damage.”

Having maintained his weight through discipline and a strict lifestyle, Jackky also credits a switch to organic, home-grown vegetables as part of his health-conscious choices. “After all these years, I’ve learned that quick fixes don’t last. What matters is sustainability.”