Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur’s Honest Reaction To Adipurush: ‘He Forgave Me’

Saif Ali Khan recently shared a candid moment involving his son Taimur’s reaction to watching Adipurush, and it’s as honest as it gets. While promoting his latest film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins alongside co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, Saif recalled how his nine-year-old wasn’t exactly thrilled by the 2023 epic.

In a light-hearted interview with Netflix India, Jaideep flipped the script and took on the role of interviewer, asking Saif if his children watch his films. Saif responded with a chuckle, “I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after some time, he gave me a look. So I said, ‘Yeah, sorry’. He said, ‘It’s okay’. He forgave me.”

Adipurush, which starred Saif alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, aimed to retell the Ramayana with a modern, high-budget treatment. However, it was widely criticised for its poor VFX, clunky dialogues, and underwhelming storytelling, eventually turning into a box office disappointment.

When asked if his sons Taimur and Jeh understand their parents’ celebrity status, Saif admitted he wasn’t entirely sure. He recounted a touching moment when Taimur was preparing for a school play. “He told me, ‘Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai, Abba. Logo ke saamne mujhe dialogue nahi bolne hai’ (I get very scared, Abba. I can’t say lines in front of people),” Saif shared. Someone had encouraged the boy, noting how impressive it was that he knew so many lines. Saif added, “He’s probably just grown up around this. I hope he realises we’re normal people. It’s a lovely job, but you shouldn’t take yourself too seriously.”

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief, which premiered on Netflix on April 25, hasn’t quite struck gold with audiences. Critics called the film a forgettable heist drama, with Hindustan Times noting, “Saif is wasted in his role,” and hinting that the film seemed more like a paycheck project than a passion one.