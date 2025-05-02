Taapsee Pannu Raised Her Concerns On Mental Health After Social Media Influencer Misha Agarwal’s Suicide

Social media content creator Misha Agarwal left the country a few days back she committed suicide. Fans and followers are shocked by the news of the influencer’s death before her 25th birthday on April 24. Her sister revealed that she was very depressed for a few months before her death. She had built her world around Instagram and followers. Her only goal was to reach one million followers.

Her sister claimed that instead of trying a lot when her followers started decreasing, she started considering herself useless. She started feeling that her career was over and found it easier to embrace death. Now, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has expressed her opinion on this. Taapsee Pannu shared a powerful note on Instagram story on Wednesday in which she mentioned the impact of online running on mental health.

The actress writes, ‘This is something I have been afraid of for a long time, because I have seen the obsession of many people around me. I fear that a day will come when the numbers here will start dominating life.’ She further wrote, ‘The desperate need for virtual love will blind you to the real love around you. This instant gratification and validation of likes and comments will leave behind the degrees that make you far more valuable. It is heartbreaking to see this.’

On the other hand, revealing about Misha’s death, her sister Mukta said, ‘When her followers started decreasing, she became restless. She started feeling worthless. She had been depressed since April. She would often hug me and cry. She used to say, ‘Jija, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will end.’ Misha’s sister said that she had put a screenshot of the number of her followers on Instagram and YouTube.