Saif Ali Khan Bought A Luxurious Villa In Qatar Amid Security Concerns, Called It A Luxurious And Beautiful Stay

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an unknown person in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai when his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was not at home. However, this time he is in discussions for buying another property. After his ancestral Pataudi Palace and luxurious Bandra apartment, Saif Ali Khan has added another luxurious house to his name abroad.

Let us tell you that the actor has bought a luxurious home at The Residence at St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl in Qatar. Speaking at a press conference, Saif Ali Khan opened up about what attracted him to the place and said, “Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think about. One is that it is not too far away and can be reached easily. And then the second thing is that the most important thing is that it is very safe and feels great to live there.”

Saif further added, “The concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful. It is a lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you are there is the important thing. The view and the food from there are some things that made me take this decision. I had gone there for some work, and I was shooting for something, that’s when I stayed at that property.”

The actor further said, 'I thought it was amazing and there was something about the privacy and luxury that I really liked. It was the food and the way the menu was curated. There were many things like that. I mean it felt like a home away from home, so it was very easy to buy it.'