Jaideep Ahlawat Steps Into Drishyam 3 After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit; Producer Sends Legal Notice

In a dramatic turn of events in Bollywood, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has been confirmed as the replacement for Akshaye Khanna in the highly anticipated film Drishyam 3, after the original cast member exited the project at a critical moment. The film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has also reportedly sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna, alleging breach of agreement after the actor withdrew from the film just days before the shooting was scheduled to begin.

Drishyam 3 is the next installment in the Hindi crime thriller franchise that has built a loyal audience over the years. The first two films, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, were both major hits, and excitement had been building for the third chapter. Akshaye Khanna was set to reprise his role from Drishyam 2 as IG Tarun Ahlawat, a key character involved in the central conflict of the series. His performance in Drishyam 2 was well received, contributing to the film’s narrative tension and overall success.

However, according to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, things began to unravel after Khanna’s acclaimed performances in 2025, particularly in films such as Dhurandhar, in which he drew praise for his portrayal of a crime figure. Reports indicate that negotiations over Khanna’s remuneration were prolonged, with multiple rounds of discussion between the actor and the Drishyam 3 team. At one point, Khanna is said to have negotiated his fee several times, and then ceased communication with the production team altogether.

Pathak’s side of the story also mentions disagreements over creative choices related to the character’s look, including requests such as wearing a wig for the role, which the producers felt would disrupt continuity with Drishyam 2. Despite efforts to resolve these issues, the actor ultimately opted to step away from the project. Pathak has stated that Khanna had signed the contract and accepted an advance payment, leading the producer to pursue legal action for alleged losses incurred due to the abrupt exit.

With production timelines at risk, the team moved quickly to secure a replacement. Jaideep Ahlawat, an actor known for his work in acclaimed projects including Paatal Lok, Jaane Jaan, Jewel Thief, Maharaj, and The Family Man, will now take on the role originally assigned to Akshaye Khanna. Many in the industry have welcomed the casting shift, noting that Ahlawat’s versatility and depth as a performer make him a strong fit for a film of Drishyam 3’s calibre. The producer expressed confidence in the choice, noting that working with Ahlawat is a positive step forward for the project.

Reactions from fans and commentators have been mixed. Supporters of Akshaye Khanna have pointed to his recent success and strong performances in films like Dhurandhar as reasons for excitement about his career trajectory. Discussions online also reflect differing views on actors negotiating fees or creative control, a dynamic that has become increasingly prominent in the industry as stars leverage successful runs to command higher compensation.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s inclusion in Drishyam 3 marks another notable chapter in his career, as he joins a franchise with significant box-office expectations. For Drishyam fans, his casting adds a fresh element of anticipation, given his reputation for strong screen presence and nuanced performances. Meanwhile, the legal dispute between the production house and Akshaye Khanna underscores ongoing tensions in Bollywood around contracts, creative input, and professional commitments.

As the film prepares to move ahead with principal photography and eventual release planning, both casting changes and behind-the-scenes disagreements have sparked broader conversations about industry practices and the complexities of film production in a competitive entertainment landscape.