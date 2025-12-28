Salman Khan’s Grand 60th Birthday Celebration Was A Star-Studded Event With ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser As Surprise

Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27, and the celebrations were nothing short of spectacular. The actor welcomed his milestone birthday with a two-day grand party at his Panvel farmhouse, where family, friends, media, and several celebrities joined in to make the occasion unforgettable. The festivities began on December 26, a day before Salman’s birthday. His family organized a lavish celebration at the Panvel farmhouse.



Salman was first seen cutting his birthday cake with his little niece Ayaat creating a heartwarming moment captured by the media. He then cut another cake with the paparazzi gathered outside, acknowledging their love and support. Later in the night, videos surfaced of the actor riding an e-cycle outside the farmhouse. Dressed casually, Salman zipped through the area with full energy while his security guards jogged beside him to keep pace.

Fans loved seeing their favourite star in such a lively and youthful mood. On December 27, Salman hosted another grand party attended by several well-known faces from the industry. Pictures and videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media. Despite dealing with a ₹60 crore fraud controversy, Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra made an appearance. While Raj looked tense initially, both later smiled for the cameras.

This marked his first public appearance since the demise of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, on November 24. Though still grieving, Bobby attended the event to support Salman along with Sonakshi Sinha and other close friends & industry colleagues. The party highlighted the strong bond Salman shares with his fraternity, and fans loved seeing their favourite stars under one roof.

Along with the celebrations, Salman also treated fans with something special on his 60th birthday. The actor launched the powerful teaser of his upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’, where he will be seen portraying Colonel B. Santosh Babu. The teaser received an overwhelming response online, with fans calling it Salman’s massive comeback for 2026. Social media buzzed with excitement as viewers praised the intense visuals and Salman’s commanding screen presence.