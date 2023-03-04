Jasmin Bhasin Gets Trolled After Her Wedding Video Goes Viral; Netizen Says: “Aly Gony Ko Dhoka Diya”

Bigg Boss 13 fame Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her good fortune on both professional and personal front. Recently, she posted a video of her in bridal avatar, sitting in mandap, beside singer Tony Kakkar. Since, she is dating her best friend Aly Gony for a long time now, the wedding video posted by her gave enough trolling content to social media users.

Eventually, the viral video of Jasmin’s wedding is actually a glimpse of her new song, releasing soon with Tony Kakkar. Jasmin is seen wearing a heavy red bridal lehenga, with heavy Indian jewelry looking like a beautiful Punjabi doll. The video shows a scene from the song in which Tony and Jasmin are sitting in ‘mandap’ taking vows, in presence of pandit ji.

Jasmin and Aly are dating for a long time now, and are loved a lot as a couple. The viral video offended their fans, seeing Jasmin getting married to someone else, and they started trolling her. Fans love “Aly-Jasmin” as a couple so much, that a fake marriage clip from song, affected them. The viral video received all sorts of sarcastic comments, calling Jasmin ‘dhokebaaz’ or making fun of Aly Gony.

The video was posted with caption “shadi kar li” leaving people in doubt whether it is real or not. A netizen made sarcastic comment saying “Aly bhai Maama ban gye” whereas someone else commented “Aly Gony on his way to do vidai”. Many people were also seen calling ‘Aly Gony’ new Kabir Singh for getting betrayed. Many people understood well that this is just a glimpse of upcoming song, but others failed to recognize it!