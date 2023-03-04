Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Stops Him From Meeting His Sick Mother At His Own Bungalow: Report

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for the wrong reasons since the previous few days. The actor is preventing a legal fight with his spouse Aaliya Siddiqui. This came after Nawazuddin’s mother filed an FIR in opposition to Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor’s domestic.

Now, Nawazuddin’s brother has reportedly stopped the actor from meeting his ‘unwell’ mom. On March 2, the ‘Sacred video games’ actor was stopped via his brother Faizuddin to enter the property.

When Nawazuddin reached his bungalow in Versova to see his mom, his brother and mom’s caretaker stopped him from entering the house. The file in addition said that he attempted to persuade Faizuddin to let him in, however had to go back without meeting his mom.

Aaliya currently claimed that Nawazuddin’s own family kicked her out in their house at midnight in conjunction with her kids. Inside the video, Nawazuddin and Aaliya’s daughter Shora Siddiqui can be visible crying whilst their son Yaani stood by, hugging his mom.

A few days in the past, Aaliya had shared that the circle of relatives had deprived her of food, mattress and bathroom, and that she was sleeping within the dwelling room of the house with her kids.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya also are embroiled in an unpleasant divorce conflict, and the latter was staying at the actor’s residence till yet, at the same time as the former has reportedly been staying at a motel, away from the highlight.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009, however, in 2021, the latter despatched him a divorce note filed at the grounds of torture and domestic violence.

In January 2022, she lodged a complaint towards Nawazuddin’s mother after the latter filed an FIR in opposition to the former for trespassing and forcefully staying at the actor’s home.She additionally filed a rape grievance in opposition to Nawazuddin recently.