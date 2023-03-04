Rashmika Mandana’s Kind Gesture Towards Fan Is Melting Everyone’s Heart; Check Out!

Rashmika Mandana is known for her cute and down to earth nature. Due to her past health issues, Rashmika used to look less energetic earlier. After regaining confidence and energy, she is back with all her grace and charm. Rashmika was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sharing cute moment with a fan.

We have seen celebs getting mobbed by crowd and feeling unsafe when fans come close to them. Sometimes, as a result of it celebrities get angry and refuse to give pictures to fans. The discomfort is mostly caused by fans in a hurry to get photographed with their favorite stars. In such a rush, fans forget about the courtesy to take permission and to maintain patience. fortunately, things are better in Rashmika’s case as her fans are equally sophisticated the way she is.

Eventually, Rashmika was showing her boarding passes, and later a fan politely took her permission asking “mam! shall I take a picture with you”? To which Rashmika smiled and responded very gently saying “ofcourse sir!”. The warm ‘star and fan’ moment took place when her fan told her, that he is alone and nobody is their to click the picture. As a result of it, Rashmika herself took her fan’s phone and clicked selfie with him.

Later, the gentleman thanked Rashmika for her kind gesture to which she responded saying “my pleasure sir!”. Celebrities are trolled very often for acting arrogantly with fans. But this is a moment, where it can be said that, you can easily click pictures with your favorite stars just by being a bit patient and responsible!