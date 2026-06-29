Jasmine Sandlas Faces Backlash After Hyderabad Concert, Fans Allege Three-Hour Delay and Lip-Syncing

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has come under intense criticism following her concert in Hyderabad, with several attendees accusing her of arriving nearly three hours late and lip-syncing during the performance. The show, held at Quake Arena on June 27, has triggered widespread backlash on social media, where disappointed fans have criticised both the singer and the event organisers over what they described as a poorly managed experience.

The controversy began soon after the event, when concertgoers started sharing their experiences online. According to multiple posts, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8 pm, but Jasmine allegedly took the stage only around 11.20 pm. Fans claimed there was little communication regarding the delay, leaving thousands waiting for hours without any official update.

One attendee, who described herself as a longtime admirer of the singer, shared a lengthy post expressing disappointment over the evening. She alleged that Jasmine neither acknowledged the delay nor apologised before beginning her performance. The fan further claimed that parts of the concert appeared to be lip-synced and criticised the singer for leaving the stage abruptly without thanking the audience. The post quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of comments from people who claimed to have had similar experiences.

Several attendees also directed their anger at the organisers, Quake Arena, accusing them of poor planning and inadequate crowd management. Some alleged there was no clear communication about the revised schedule, while others complained about rude behaviour from the event staff. A few even described the concert as one of the worst live events they had attended, saying they eventually left before Jasmine performed because they could no longer wait.

As the controversy gathered momentum, hashtags related to Jasmine Sandlas and the Hyderabad concert began trending on X and Instagram. While many criticised the singer, others urged people not to rush to conclusions without hearing her side of the story. Some fans pointed out that delays at concerts can sometimes result from technical issues, security concerns or logistical challenges beyond an artist’s control.

So far, Jasmine Sandlas has not publicly addressed the allegations regarding the delay or the lip-syncing claims. The organisers have also remained silent despite growing criticism online. Their absence of a response has only fuelled further speculation among concertgoers demanding an explanation for what they believe was an unsatisfactory experience.

Jasmine, who began her music career with the 2008 track Muskan, has built a strong following through hits such as Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip and collaborations with rapper Bohemia. She recently returned to the spotlight with songs featured in Dhurandhar, making the Hyderabad controversy particularly unexpected for many of her fans.

Whether the backlash subsides will likely depend on how the singer and the organisers respond in the coming days. Until then, the Hyderabad concert remains one of the most talked-about live music controversies of the week, with disappointed fans continuing to demand accountability over the alleged delay, event management and performance quality.