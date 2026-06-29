Jackky Bhagnani On Raya? Viral Screenshot Fuels Dating Speculation Online – Deets Inside!

Jackky Bhagnani has ignited fresh speculation after an alleged screenshot of his dating app profile surfaced online and quickly went viral. The controversy arrives months after his situationship comment about wife, Rakul Preet Singh, made headlines, once again dividing social media users and triggering widespread discussion among fans nationwide online. Jackky Bhagnani is back in the spotlight, though this time it has nothing to do with his projects. The actor-producer has sparked online chatter after an alleged screenshot of his profile on an exclusive dating app surfaced online.

Shared by a Reddit user through a YouTuber’s video, the image has left netizens wondering if the married star is really active on the platform. The speculation comes months after Jackky’s playful comment calling his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh an “exclusive situationship” went viral. Since then, social media users have been flooding the internet with reactions to the screenshot online today.

Is Jackky Bhagnani Using a Dating App?

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has become the subject of online buzz after an alleged screenshot of his profile on the exclusive dating app Raya appeared on Reddit. The image, reportedly taken from a YouTuber’s video, features a profile named “Jackky” with the bio “Actor/Peoducer” and lists London, United Kingdom, as the location. While some social media users wondered if the profile actually belonged to the actor, others highlighted the spelling mistake in the word “Producer”, raising further questions about whether the profile is genuine or simply a fake account circulating online, sparking fresh speculation among curious users everywhere online.

As the screenshot keeps circulating online, there is still no confirmation that the profile belongs to Jackky or that he uses Raya. The invite-only app is popular among celebrities and influential professionals for dating, networking and friendships. Unlike regular dating platforms, users must apply for membership, and every application is carefully reviewed before approval. Because of this strict screening process, Raya has earned a reputation as an exclusive and prestigious social networking platform, favoured by prominent people across the globe.

What comment did Jackky Bhagnani make about situationships?

Speaking to a YouTube channel in April this year, the actor-producer had remarked earlier publicly. “Rakul and I are married, but we are in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

The remark quickly triggered widespread debate across social media, prompting Rakul to address the controversy. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress clarified that Jackky’s statement had been taken out of context. She revealed that they had actually laughed at how a single line from an hour-long conversation had become the headline. Emphasising the importance of context and nuance, Rakul said conversations deserve more than being turned into clickbait. She further urged media platforms and online portals to act more responsibly and be mindful of the narratives they choose to create and circulate among audiences everywhere.

Rakul and Jackky married in an intimate destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024, after years of dating.

Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence on the Controversy

Following the criticism, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram Stories to address the controversy, stating that her remark had been misunderstood. She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”