Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash After Halting Lock Upp Task, Internet Says He Wouldn’t Have Acted the Same With Salman Khan

Actor Ram Kapoor has come under fire on social media after the latest episode of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where viewers accused him of displaying entitled behaviour during a task. The controversy erupted after Ram stopped participating in a challenge because he was not provided with water, leading to a tense exchange with host Riteish Deshmukh and sparking comparisons with Salman Khan’s style of hosting reality television.

The incident took place during one of the show’s physically demanding tasks. Contestants were expected to complete the challenge under specific rules, but Ram paused midway and questioned why he had not been given drinking water. As the discussion continued, he refused to resume the task until his concern was addressed, prompting Riteish Deshmukh to intervene and remind him that all participants were expected to follow the same rules.

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode. Soon after clips surfaced online, social media users began criticising Ram’s conduct, with many describing it as “entitled” and arguing that other contestants had continued without complaint despite facing similar conditions. Several viewers felt the actor, known for his calm and composed public image, appeared unusually argumentative during the challenge.

One recurring criticism online was that Ram would not have behaved similarly had the show been hosted by Salman Khan. Several users compared Riteish Deshmukh’s relatively relaxed hosting style with Salman’s more authoritative approach on Bigg Boss, suggesting contestants are generally less likely to question rules when Salman is in charge. Comments such as “He wouldn’t dare do this with Salman Khan” and “He’s taking Riteish too lightly” quickly gained traction across X and Instagram.

Others defended Riteish, praising the actor-host for handling the situation calmly without escalating the disagreement. Viewers said he remained composed throughout the exchange and attempted to explain the rules rather than engage in a confrontation. Some even argued that Riteish’s measured response reflected confidence rather than weakness as a first-time host of the reality format.

However, not everyone sided against Ram Kapoor. A section of viewers argued that asking for drinking water during a physically demanding task was a reasonable request and should not automatically be interpreted as misbehaviour. They suggested the clip circulating online lacked the full context of the episode and cautioned against judging contestants based solely on short viral videos.

Ram Kapoor entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as one of the season’s biggest surprise contestants. Before the show premiered, he had admitted that even his family was shocked by his decision to participate. The actor revealed that his children were worried because of the show’s reputation for intense confrontations and emotionally charged situations, making his entry into the reality space an unexpected move in his career.

The revamped second season of Lock Upp marks a fresh chapter for the franchise. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the Netflix reality show replaced Kangana Ranaut, who fronted the first season. The new format promises tougher tasks, emotional revelations and higher stakes, with several well-known television personalities and influencers competing inside the house.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ram has generated headlines since joining the show. Even before its premiere, promotional clips highlighted heated arguments between him and fellow contestants, indicating that the actor was unlikely to shy away from confrontations inside the house. His outspoken personality has quickly become one of the defining aspects of the current season.

Whether the backlash will affect Ram Kapoor’s standing in the competition remains to be seen. Reality shows often thrive on dramatic moments, and contestants frequently witness public opinion shift from episode to episode. For now, however, his decision to halt the task has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many viewers debating whether the actor was simply asserting a basic need or displaying an unnecessary sense of entitlement.