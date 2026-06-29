Vir Das Dismisses Viral Claim That Kangana Ranaut Injured Him During Revolver Rani Kiss, Calls Story ‘Pure Fiction’

Comedian and actor Vir Das has firmly denied a viral claim that he was injured while filming a kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut in the 2014 film Revolver Rani. Responding to the rumour after it gained traction on social media, Vir described the story as “pure fiction” and urged people not to believe fabricated anecdotes circulating online.

The controversy began after an old claim resurfaced on social media, alleging that Kangana had accidentally hurt Vir during the filming of an intimate scene in Revolver Rani. The story was amplified by a journalist on X, prompting widespread discussion among fans and entertainment pages. As the claim spread rapidly, many users assumed it to be true despite the absence of any previous public statement from either actor.

Vir decided to put an end to the speculation by directly addressing the rumour on social media. Quoting the viral post, he wrote that the story was “pure fiction,” making it clear that no such incident had taken place during the making of the film. His brief but unequivocal response quickly went viral, with fans praising him for shutting down misinformation before it gained further momentum.

Shortly after Vir’s clarification, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the controversy. Sharing his post on X, the actor-politician thanked her former co-star for speaking up and correcting the false narrative. Kangana remarked that in today’s digital age, fabricated stories often spread faster than facts, making it increasingly important for those involved to clarify misinformation when necessary.

She also criticised what she described as the growing culture of sensationalism on social media, where unverified claims are frequently presented as fact without any effort to verify their authenticity. According to Kangana, such rumours not only mislead audiences but also unfairly drag individuals into controversies based on entirely fictional accounts.

Released in 2014, Revolver Rani starred Kangana Ranaut in the title role opposite Vir Das. Directed by Sai Kabir, the black comedy-drama revolved around Alka Singh, a volatile politician from Chambal who falls in love with a struggling Bollywood actor played by Vir. Although the film received mixed reviews upon release, Kangana’s performance was widely appreciated by critics and remains one of her more unconventional roles.

Vir and Kangana have rarely spoken publicly about their collaboration over the years, making the sudden resurgence of the rumour particularly surprising for fans. Many social media users welcomed Vir’s clarification, noting that false behind-the-scenes stories often gain credibility simply because they involve well-known celebrities.

The viral story appears to have been laid to rest. With both Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut unequivocally rejecting the allegation, there is no evidence to support the claim that any injury occurred during the filming of Revolver Rani. Their responses serve as a reminder that not every viral anecdote about celebrities is rooted in fact, and that social media users should verify such stories before accepting or sharing them.