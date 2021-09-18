Jennifer Anniston Confesses It Was Not Easy To Have Friends Reunion, Reveals Everyone Except Schwimmer Was Teary-Eyed

Veteran actress Jennifer Aniston is popular for her iconic role as Rachel Green in the legendary sitcom, Friends. It has been 20 years since the show has ended but the series is still sensational worldwide. The show ran for ten years and engaged individuals from every age group to another level with its pure sarcasm. Friends made everyone emotional when the six friends walked out of that popular purple door for one last time. However, it is still a topic of discussion among youth groups as if it is still on the air.

Friends’ fans got a treat when it was announced that a reunion of the show is happening. The netizens immediately got a meltdown as it was something unexpected. Friends: The Reunion was about the main cast revisiting the set of the original show. The show has won many awards and nominations also.

Everyone’s favorite Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that Friends was her ‘like having a happy pill every single day,’ for all the years that it aired on TV. While appearing on Literally! With Rob Lowe, Jennifer told that reuniting with her Friends co-stars after so many years was nostalgic. She said, “A lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy…for each of us.”

She further told that the cast didn’t want to ‘unwrap’ the series with a reunion. But they all agreed to do it since the director of the show, Ben Winston came up with the ideas that would not ‘tarnish’ or ‘cheapen’ the show. Jennifer Aniston further revealed that filming Friends: The Reunion was harder than they thought it would be.

While talking about the Reunion, Jennifer shared some behind-the-scenes from the show. She said that everyone including David Schwimmer had tears in their eyes.

Friends: The Reunion starred, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc along with Jennifer Aniston.