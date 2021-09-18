Not a long time ago, actor Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby Tandon was remanded in a jail in Dubai for allegedly threatening some government officials. She was set free after spending 10 months in jail. It was a difficult time for both Amit and her as the two, just before her arrest, also announced their divorce. Despite all the problems in their relationship, Amit stood rock solid for his wife during her difficult time. Later, Amit and Ruby called off their decision of going separate ways.

Ruby, who is a dermatologist by profession, had a great career in Mumbai with many television actors like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt, and Suhana Sinha among others in her clientele list. With Mouni, both Ruby and Amit shared a close bond in the past. But recently, Amit Tandon has accused Roy of using his wife Ruby Tandon. He also said that when his wife was at the lowest phase of her life and needed a friend, she left her. Amit has ruled out all possibilities of reconciliation with Mouni. He has said that he and his wife will never forgive the actress for what she did and he wouldn’t want to see her face ever again in his life.

In a conversation with Times of India, when asked about Mouni, Amit said, “Mouni Roy, who? I know my wife Ruby won’t say this but this took a lot out of her. I don’t think I want to see Mouni Roy’s face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waisa hi hua.”

“We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew. We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won’t be around her, main toh phir gaya,” Amit added.

Amit Tandon is a popular face of the TV industry. He started his career as a singer by participating in the reality show Indian Idol. Later he forayed into acting. He is known for playing the characters of Prithvi Bose in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, and Dr. Abhimanyu Modi in Dill Mill Gayye.