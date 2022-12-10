Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That She Was Advised To ‘Lose Weight’ For Role Of Katniss Everdeen In Hunger Games!

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most accomplished and well-known actors in Hollywood. She has proven her acting chops and earned the hearts of the audience throughout the years.

She rose to prominence and fame for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. The film is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2008 young adult novel of the same name.

In a recent interview with Variety, she described the single issue she had during filming.

In an interview with Variety, the actress discussed what she found “difficult” about her character in The Hunger Games. She also discussed how she was asked to reduce weight and given a “amazing responsibility” in the film franchise.

“Being a part of the Hunger Games was an absolutely incredible commitment,” she says. Those books were massive, and I knew the audience was young when she read those books, adding, “As I am a young, developing person who cannot be on a diet, I am not sure if I want all the girls who are going to dress up like Katniss to feel like they cannot.” I can’t let that get into my head either.

She also described obtaining a fantastic opportunity to develop an action picture with a female action hero as the main.

At the time I was working on The Hunger Games, no woman had ever been the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told A male lead can be identified by both girls and boys, but a female lead cannot be identified by boys,” the Dark Phoenix actress said.

The Hunger Games is the first instalment in the film franchise, directed by Gary Ross.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland play in crucial roles in the futuristic action film. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 are the other sections of the film series.