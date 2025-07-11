Kangana Ranaut Criticized Diljit Dosanjh For Working With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir In Sardarji 3, Deets Inside

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been surrounded by controversies for a long time for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film ‘Sardarji 3’. Due to the constant controversy after the Pahalgam attack, ‘Sardarji 3’ was not released in India, but it was released abroad, including Pakistan. Now, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Diljit working with Hania Aamir.

Let us tell you that ‘Sardarji 3’ is performing well abroad, and Diljit Dosanjh is being praised for his strong acting skills in the film. But people objected to the singer working with a Pakistani actress. #BoycottDiljit also started trending on Twitter. At the same time, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to PM Modi demanding the cancellation of the citizenship of the makers of the film, apart from Diljit, and strict action against all of them.

Reacting to this controversy, now Bollywood’s panga girl, aka Kangana, told one of the media houses that the public figures lack the same national sentiment. She said, ‘I have spoken a lot about these people. At the beginning of the conversation itself, I had said that we should have the spirit of nation-building. Everyone is a partner in this. Why don’t we think like this? Why don’t we have that feeling inside us?’

Kangana Ranaut further said, ‘Why is Diljit taking his own path? Why should cricketers have their own path? Why does anyone else have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism. The poor leader is taking the path of nationalism. Some people really have their own agenda.’ Kangana then said that patriotism is not just the work of politicians. She said that we should try to bring everyone together. This will happen only when we bring this notion inside the people that patriotism is not just the work of politicians, but it is your work too.