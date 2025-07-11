Kapil Sharma’s Surrey Cafe Attacked Just 3 Days After Opening By Wanted Terrorist Harjeet Singh Ladi

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma opened his cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, just three days ago. But his happiness could not last long, as on the night of July 10, 9 rounds of firing took place at his cafe. According to some of the media reports, Harjeet Singh Ladi, who is included in the list of most wanted terrorists in the NIA list, took responsibility for the attack on the comedian’s cafe.

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma and his family are also shocked by this attack, and now a statement has come from his ‘Kaps Cafe’. But one thing is of relief that no one was injured in the firing at Kaps Cafe at midnight, but the property has suffered a lot of damage. Kapil Sharma’s fans were also badly scared. Now, Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s team, has reacted to this incident.

Giving an update on the incident, it is written on the Instagram page of ‘Kaps Cafe’ that he is trying to recover from this shock and will return soon. In the statement issued, Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe has written, ‘We opened Kaps Cafe with the aim that not only the community will come together through delicious coffee and friendly conversation, but happiness will also come. The clash of violence with that dream is heartbreaking. We are recovering from this shock, but not giving up.’

The post further read, ‘Thank you for your support. Your loving words, prayers, and memories shared through DMs mean more than you can imagine. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we are building together. Let’s stand firmly against violence and ensure that Caps Cafe remains a place where everyone is warmly welcomed and people are united. We will meet soon.’ According to reports, Harjeet Singh Ladi fired at Kapil Sharma’s cafe over the comments made by him against Nihang Sikhs in a comedy show. In another video, a person named Harjeet and Toofan have asked Kapil Sharma to apologize publicly and also warned that if he does not apologize, the matter can get worse.