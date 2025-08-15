Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood’s ‘Dirty’ Side, Says Women Still Blamed While Men Get A Pass

Fresh from her online spat with veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has stirred fresh controversy with blunt remarks about her male co-stars and the dark realities of the film industry.

In a candid interview on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel, Kangana opened up about early-career struggles, including escaping casting couch advances. “Of course I got called for a casting couch. The industry is a dirty and filthy place, and it’s very unkind to outsiders… Outsiders deal with a lot of exploitation here. I’m lucky I got a break early; so many still wander those streets and lose themselves,” she said.

Kangana claimed many leading men never treated her as an equal, citing incidents of disrespect on set. “Heroes are very batameez — not sexually inappropriate, but they come late, sideline female stars, give you smaller vans, and make you feel secondary. I suffered a lot of this behaviour… People questioned me for speaking up instead of taking it lying down.”

Addressing accusations of “going after married men,” Kangana argued that women are unfairly targeted. “When you’re young and ambitious, and a married man with kids hits on you, it’s somehow your fault. People always blame the woman. Even rape victims are blamed for their clothes or being out late. It’s the wrong mentality,” she said.

The Queen actor has had highly publicised disputes with Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan. Roshan once told Hindustan Times, “There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady… apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India.” Pancholi’s wife, Zarina Wahab, has also spoken openly about the alleged affair.

Known for speaking her mind, Kangana’s latest comments continue to spark debate over Bollywood’s power dynamics and the treatment of women in the industry.