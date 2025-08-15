Mrunal Thakur’s Old Bipasha Basu Comment Resurfaces; Actor Issues Apology, Fans Remain Split

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has found herself at the center of social media chatter for multiple reasons in recent weeks — the release of her film Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, rumours linking her to Dhanush, and the resurfacing of an old interview in which she appeared to mock Bipasha Basu.

The viral clip, reportedly from her Kumkum Bhagya days, shows a young Mrunal joking with a co-star: “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay.” The remark sparked renewed criticism, with many accusing the actor of body-shaming.

Addressing the controversy, Mrunal took to her official social media handle to share a statement of regret. “Nineteen-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far… With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” she wrote.

Her apology has split public opinion. Some applauded her for owning up to past mistakes. “Good that she’s taking responsibility. Also, Bips will forever be gorgeous!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “She was immature then. She’s apologised — let’s move on.”

However, many criticised her for not naming Bipasha directly in her statement. “If she slandered Bipasha publicly, she should also apologise to her publicly by name,” one user argued. Others called the apology “half-hearted” and accused her of “image washing.” One comment read, “Your intent was to body-shame someone. This feels like ‘I’m sorry you felt that way.’”