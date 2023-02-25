There have been reports that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be part of Kantara 2. Reports stated that Rautela will star alongside Rishab Shetty. Now, the actor-director has opened up about it. Read on to know what he has said.

During a recent media interaction, Rishab was asked if Urvashi will be part of his movie, Kantara 2. Recently, Rishab was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for Kantara. He was in a black shirt and dhoti.

Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Reports Of Urvashi Rautela Part Of Kantara 2

When a reporter asked Rishab about reports of Urvashi being part of Kantara 2, he said, “Nahi Nahi”. He added, “Sirf selfie dekhke aap log aisa soch rahe ho. Aisa kuch nahi hai. He added that he is still writing the script and will announce.

Rishab Shetty And Urvashi Rautela’s Pic

For the unversed, it was recently the Hate Story 4 actress met the Kantara director and actor. She shared the pic on social media, she wrote, “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS”. Then people started speculating that she will be starring with him in the second instalment of Kantara. But now, as Rishab has clarified, Urvashi is not part of the Kannada film.

Kantara’s Box Office

Kantara released in 2022 and it created a tsumani at the box office. The Kannada film based on folklore broke several records at the ticket windows. Rishab Shetty became overnight sensation with the flick. He not only acted but also was the director-screenwriter of it. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.

Talking about Urvashi, she has done a lot of work down south. She was recently seen in the party anthem song Boss Party alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Vereeyya. The diva will be next seen with Ram Pothineni in a new film. She will also star alongside Randeep Hooda in Inspector Avinash. Urvashi is also all set to make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, she also has an upcoming global music single, where she will be seen with Jason Derulo.