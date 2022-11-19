Kareena Kapoor Twins With Son Jeh In Blue Outfit At The Airport As She Returns From London- Watch

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan have returned from London. Kareena has returned home after completing shoots of her upcoming untitled film for Hansal Mehta. The star travelled to London with her youngest son Jeh last October and shared some photos taken there. Back in Mumbai today, the mother-son duo donned matching blue outfits. Kareena also inspires her fans with winter fashion. Keep scrolling through the video of Kareena and Jeh at the airport.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan returned to Mumbai on Saturday after spending over a month in London. Paparazzi photographed the mother-son duo in blue outfits as they arrived at the airport together. Kareena opted for a blue T-shirt and trousers, while her son chose a sweater and sweatpants. We love these adorable mother-daughter twin moments, but Kareena's airport look proves why she'll forever be the queen of OG style. Check out what she was wearing when she arrived in Mumbai below.

Kareena wore a light blue crew neck tie-dye hooded sweater with long sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, front pockets, a relaxed silhouette and dropped shoulders. He wore sweatpants with a narrow hem and a loose fit. Karina accessorized her airport look with minimal accessories such as chunky black leather Chelsea boots, a brown sling bag and blacked-out sunglasses. In the end, Kareena opted for a sleek bun, glowing skin, nude lips, and a no-makeup look for her glamorous look.

Meanwhile, Kareena began filming the one-year-old Meta in London last October. He made his debut as a producer and was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kareena is also making her OTT debut as Sujoy Ghosh’s next film based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.