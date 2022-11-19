Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is quite lively and entertaining in real life. He always remains on his toes in public gatherings too. During these days, Dhawan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya along with co-actor Kriti Sanon. The trailer of the same was recently displayed on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. This made Varun so delighted that he dropped his phone on the floor.

In the video shared by the October star, it so happens that Varun start filming the moment of Bhediya trailer getting screened on Burj Khalifa. But in his excitement, he drops his phone on the ground. Later, he picks it up and gives it to someone else who shows viewers a glimpse of his film’s trailer howling on Burj. Loud cheers are coming from fans surrounding Varun and Kriti.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Varun wrote, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj khalifa I got so excited I dropped my phone Bhediya out on the 25th Nov.”

Kriti also shared the video from the same event and penned, “And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa !!! Big moment! 🐺 💃🏻😍”

It was indeed a proud moment for not just the team Bhediya but also the fans of Varun and Kriti. “I’m so proud of you VD, it’s the first time ❤️ we’ve come such a long way!!”, stated one user. A fan club of the Badlapur actor wrote, “We cannot even tell you how proud we are feeling right now.”

For the unversed, Bhediya is set to hit the theatres on November 25. It is helmed by Stree-fame Amar Kaushik and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.