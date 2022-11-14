Karthik Aryan Will Not Play The Role Of ‘Raju’ In ‘Hera Pheri 3’ But A New Character, Deets Inside!!

Recently it was reported that Karthik Aryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar had also told about this a few days back that he has opted out of the film due to not liking the script of the film. After his statement, there was a continuous discussion on social media that Karthik Aryan will now play the role of Akshay Kumar i.e. he will play the role of Raju in the upcoming film. However, now another big update has come about this film.

Karthik Aryan

Actually, a media report has claimed that even though Karthik has joined ‘Hera Pheri 3’, he will not be replacing Akshay Kumar. According to the claim, Akshay’s Raju role has reportedly been removed from the film and Karthik will now be seen playing a completely new character in the film.

Karthik Aryan

Let us tell you that a few days ago a fan tagged Paresh Rawal and asked, “Sir, is it true that Karthik Aryan is working in Hera Pheri 3”. To this, the actor replied, “Yes, he is playing a role in Hera Pheri 3”. Later, Akshay also confirmed Paresh’s point and gave the reason for not working in the film.

Hera Pheri

Significantly, ‘Hera Pheri’ was released in the year 2000. Akshay’s career got a new dimension with this film. Its iconic characters are still liked by everyone. After the success of the film, its sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ was released in the year 2006 and like the first part, its magic also went to the people’s head. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for its third part.