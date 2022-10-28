Kartik Aaryan Reveals The Film “Freddy” Will Be Released On This OTT!

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the top actors in Bollywood. The actor’s film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ released this year was a huge hit.

Kartik has many projects in his hand. Now a big update has come out about the actor. This will be no less than a treat for Kartik’s fans. A film by Kartik is about to release on OTT. Yes, Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Freddy will be released on OTT. It has been officially announced.

Freddy is being produced by Balaji Films and Northern Lights Films. On the other hand, if we talk about its director, then it is Shashanka Ghosh. The actor’s film is going to be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Kartik Aaryan is very excited about this film. Kartik told that through this film he has got a chance to play a new avatar on screen.

Regarding the film Freddy, Kartik says, “I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this film. The story of this film is very different. This film has given me an opportunity to experiment with my art. Soon enough. This film will come on Disney plus Hotstar.I hope the audience will enjoy this new avatar.” Disney Plus Hotstar shared the post from its official Instagram account.

Let us tell you that Freddy will be a thriller film by Kartik Aaryan. In this, Kartik will be seen playing a character that no one might have seen before. Apart from Kartik, Alaya F will also be seen in the lead role in the film. It is worth noting that at the time when the box office was yearning for a hit film, Kartik Aryan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ was released at that time. The film was a hit.