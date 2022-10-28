Janhvi Kapoor Clears Rumors Of Khushi Kapoor And Her Dating Same Person; Checkout!

Ever since she joined the industry a few years ago, Janhvi Kapoor has seen and read a lot of rumors and speculations about herself. But recently, the actor spoke about the worst thing she ever read about herself. It involved her sister Khushi Kapoor too. The actor addressed rumors that they both dated the same person at one point or another.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked about the worst thing she has ever read about herself. She revealed, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.”

Janhvi later clarified that none of the sisters have dated Akshat, whom they have known since childhood. She said, “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

Recent rumors surrounding Janhvi’s dating life have implicated another friend of hers. He is Orhan Awatramani. He has been described as her rumored boyfriend in several recent reports. However, Janhvi seems to have denied this too in the interview as she claimed that she is single now.

With Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut. On the other hand, next year with the Netflix film The Archies, Khushi will make her debut. Over the years, Janhvi has been linked to many people even if she has denied or refused to confirm whether she has been with most of them. In a recent interview, she however denied rumors of a relationship.