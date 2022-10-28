Katrina Kaif Reveals Why She Ditched Her Diet For Paranthas After Marriage- Deets Inside!

Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot alongside her co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Continuing the same, she recently reached comedian Kapil Sharma’s show. And there began a fun banter between the two as this is the first time that Sharma would be meeting Kaif after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.

The promo clip that has come out for the episode which will go on air this weekend, the host is seen putting a lot of questions to the Fitoor actress surrounding her married life. At first, he asked Katrina if there has been any change in her diet after marriage especially because she is now part of a Punjabi family. To this, the 39-year old actress revealed him that she was often asked to have a heavy diet in breakfast. At first, she obliged but later had to refuse because of her fitness regime.

She stated, “Initially Mummy Ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy Ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

Furthermore, when Kapil told her that his mother calls him with a unique name at home, Katrina disclosed that even she has got a different name at her husband’s house. “My in-laws call me Kitto with love,” she said.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year. The two had a close-knit ceremony with only their family and close friends.