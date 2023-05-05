‘King And Queen’: Virat Kohli Shares Glimpse Of Date Night With Anushka Sharma; Fans React!

The cutest couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often treat their fans with their romantic pictures on social media. As soon as they post a picture, it becomes viral in no time. Recently, Virat Kohli surprised fans. He shared a picture with his wife. It looks like the power duo enjoyed a cozy dinner date in Delhi.

For the dinner date, Anushka Sharma wore an orange dress featuring balloon sleeves. On the other, Virat looked dapper in an all black outfit. They managed to compliment each other. The duo posed for the cameras with big smiles. The cricketer used infinity sign and red heart emojis as a caption.

Fans showered them with love and affection. They commented, “Best Couple in the World,” “King with his queen,” “power couple,” ” perfect couple” etc. Several fans dropped fire as well as red heart emojis.





Recently, Virat shared a carfie (selfie taken inside a car) with Anushka while they were out in Delhi. Amidst his busy schedule, the ace cricketer took some time out to spend quality time with wife Anushka Sharma. The couple looked adorable in the picture. The dashing Virat captioned it, “Out and about in delhi.”

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat met French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin. This year the actress will amke her Canness debut. The ambassador shared a picture of the meeting. He said that it was a delightful meeting with Virat and Anushka. He wished Virat as well as Team India all the best for the up-and-coming tournament. The ambassador discussed Anushka’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival too.