Nora Fatehi Takes Internet by Storm, Shines At Filmfare Awards In A Seductive Dazzling Beaded Gown!

There’s no doubting that Nora Fatehi has an impeccable fashion sense. There is never a dull moment when Nora appears in public. Her red carpet appearances are equally trendy and chick. Nora Fatehi’s talents like classical dance and belly dancing has brought her into limelight . She is unrivalled when it comes to Bollywood glamour.

Nora goes all out to prove why she deserves to be at the top of the pedestal. So God helps you if you happen to see her in one of her numerous dazzling outfits. We regularly see why we only go to Nora Fatehi for sequined dresses because she is so flashy and brilliant, and she has a soft spot for them. Recently she made her entry to the filmfare awards red carpet and her outfit is surely breathtaking.

Nora Fatehi’s Outfit is Drop Dreaded Gorgeous

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling hot look in a sheer embroidered bodycon gown stole the spotlight at the 68th Filmfare Awards. The actress stunned everyone when she walked the red carpet, and her photos have since become the talk of the town.





Maneka Harisinghani styled her, and her stunning outfit is from renowned fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi’s line. Nora Fatehi’s exquisite body-hugging embroidered gown flawlessly emphasised her proportions with its floor-length hem, enticing sheer neckline, and flattering body-con fit.

The rich designs on the dress added a touch of sparkle and sophistication to the overall look. Nora wore neutral eyeshadow, neutral lipstick, black winged eyeliner, and black kohl. Moreover, a mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn brows, and cheek contouring. She completed her look with straight, middle-parted hair, big diamond studs, stacks of silver rings, and silver stiletto heels.

Netizens were seen commenting her as mermaid, “Mashallah”, and were praising for her outstanding outfit.

Nora Fatehi Professional Venture

In the meantime, Nora will be seen next in Madgaon Express. Kunal Khemmu directed the film, which stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi, and Divyendu. Nora will also appear in the film 100%. Sajid Khan will helm the film, which stars John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.