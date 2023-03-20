‘Kya Yahi Sanskar Hai’: Dalljiet Kaur Gets Trolled For Wearing Bold Dress Just After Her Marriage

Shaleen Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel are on their honeymoon trip to Bangkok. With that, he gets Mr. and Mrs. life. The newlyweds leave for their honeymoon after the 7th tour. Meanwhile, people start making fun of Dalljiet’s short skirt.

Dalljiet Kaur Go Bold just After marrying Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet posted several photos from their first official honeymoon date. She wrote about her exciting gastronomic journey and thanked her husband for making it possible.Dalljiet wrote: “It was a truly wonderful dinner at the first official date of the Patel couple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chef Andrew Martin and his team.Rated 80/20 Michelin-starred restaurant have created a three-hour tasting menu that will delight all discerning gourmets. On tour around the area! Thank you hubby!”

Fans didn’t like Dalljiet Kaur bold look after marriage

Dalljiet paired a short dark green skirt with a black crop top. she paired Mangalsutra with sneakers and bracelets. The henna on her hands gives her the perfect bridal look. But people didn’t like her bold style and started asking questions. Some people wrote that you should wear saris after marriage. What are you wearing? While some said, ” Kya yahi sanskar hai”.Some say honesty is better.

Dalljiet Kaur second marriage

Let us tell you this couple got married on March 18th. These two gave love and marriage a second chance under the motto “Take 2”. The wedding is attended by many industry celebrities who are close friends of Diljit. The wedding was attended by Barun Sobti, Karisma Tanna and Varun, Riddhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Mohit and Sanaya, Sunaiana Faujdar and others.