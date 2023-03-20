Kangana Ranaut Reveals Facing Financial Crisis In 2022, Plans To Invest In THIS Business; Find Out!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for sharing her piece of mind every now and then. She is an avid social media user and through these platforms, she puts forward her views- be it on political situation of the country, gangs in Bollywood, or nepotism. Recently, Kangana opened up on facing a tough time financially last year.

Kangana Ranaut talks about facing financial setback in 2022

The actress shared one of her old interview videos. While in conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Kangana is heard talking about her difficult phase. An excerpt from her throwback post reads, “From putting on stake all my properties, every single thing that I had to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of seriously low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been majorly tested.”

Kangana shared the clip on her Instagram stories and revealed that she had faced financial crunch last year. She also disclosed her idea of establishing a restaurant. Kangana wrote in caption, “Another interview from some 10 years ago. Yes cooking is very much on my agenda. Had some financial setbacks the previous year otherwise I was all set to launch my restaurant in the valley, will be coming soon though. Thanks to my fans for these clips I had forgotten about these interactions.”

Let us tell you that Kangana has indeed faced a lot of challenges in the last few years. From the demolition of her house to disastrous failure of her film ‘Dhaakad’ the actress has seen it all.

Kangana Ranaut’s work front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is coming up next with her directorial venture ‘Emergency’. In the film, she will play India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The period drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik. Besides this, Kangana has ‘Tejas’ and Telugu film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in the pipeline.