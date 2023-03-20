VIRAL: Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat Email; Actor To Leave Mumbai?

Salman Khan’s friend has disclosed what was mentioned in the threat letter that Goldy Brar addressed to the actor. He is well-known as a Canadian-based mafia lord. The actor had received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor has been in headlines since the past few days for not a good reason. We recently updated you that the actor received a threat email from Lawrence Bishnoi. It is now found that the letter was sent none other by Goldi Brar, the aide of Bishnoi. Read on to know what the message is about.

The man who planned the murder of famous rapper, Sidhu Moosewala is now running to take Salman Khan’s life.

Prashant Gunjalkar files complaint against Gangster

Mobster Lawrence Bishnoi once devised a scheme to kill Salman Khan. The actor’s security was tightened up after he received death threats from an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi on Saturday. A case has been filed by the Mumbai Police against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Garg, another individual from Bandra. A friend of Salman Khan has revealed Bishnoi’s text message. According to Salman Khan’s buddy Prashant Gunjalkar, Goldy Brar asked if Salman had seen the most recent interview with Lawrence Bishnoi. On Saturday, Prashant was at his office when he read the threat email in his PA’s inbox. The gangster is now in the Tihar Prison. Bishnoi had asked Salman to either apologize for the blackbuck case or face its consequences.

It was a warning that Salman Khan should speak with him face-to-face if he wants to resolve the issue. According to reports, the message said, “Abhi time rehte inform kardiya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega” (There is still a bit of time to sort it out, or else he will pay the price). Also, the cyber team is attempting to locate the letter by gathering information on the IP address.

Maharashtra Government had issued Y+ Category Security

Salman Khan, according to Lawrence Bishnoi, offended the tribe by murdering a blackbuck. The tribal groups that worship the chinkara regard it as a holy deity. Salman and his father, lyricist Salim Khan, got a “threat letter” last year. As a result, the Maharashtra government granted the actor a Y+ category security cover. He received a licence to possess a pistol for self-defense last year.

“There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything,” Lawrence added. In the interview, he said that purpose was to murder the actor. He also said that he was arrogant, just like the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, and that his ego is higher than Ravana.

The community members had filed a lawsuit against Salman Khan and the other Hum Saath Saath Hain cast members.The 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which is still pending in court, has been mentioned repeatedly in the media over the past 20 years.

Salman Khan’s professional workfront

Salman Khan has been urged to stay away from outside shoots since receiving the threatening email. Also, Salman Khan will have to devise an appropriate plan for the promotion of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It has also been reported that the actor is not in Mumbai, and it is unknown when he will return back. This year’s Eid is when the movie will be released. Fans went bonkers when the movie’s teaser showed off Pooja Hegde and Salman’s on-screen chemistry. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will feature Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and other celebs as well.

