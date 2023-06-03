Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Were Photographed Together For The First Time Amid Rumours Of A Secret Romance!

The rumour mill has been buzzing with speculation about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship status, and it appears they have taken a significant step forward.

Kylie Jenner and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star Timothee mingled with each other’s relatives at a barbecue recently.

Amid the romance rumours, it appears that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking their relationship to the next level.

Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Meet Each Other’s Families

Kylie and Timothée were recently spotted together for the first time amid dating rumours, and here’s what you need to know.

Some of the viral photos show the couple with Jenner’s sister, Kendall Jenner and Chalamet’s younger sister actress Pauline Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner looked stylish in her casual attire. The 25-year-old wore an all-black ensemble that included tights, leather jackets, and riding boots.

Kendall, on the other hand, went for a laid-back look in a black shirt and pulled-back hair. Pauline Chalamet wore a flannel shirt, a white t-shirt, and the hair pulled back.

The images show them spending quality time together, implying that their bond has grown stronger.

Earlier this month, Chalamet and Jenner were photographed meeting each other’s families for barbecue.

Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured romance

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were photographed on a date on Thursday as Daily Mail photographed the couple.

This is the first time the couple has been photographed together since their dating rumours began to circulate.

Kylie and Timothée were seen walking together outside the latter’s Beverly Hills home. The Wonka star and makeup mogul dressed down in tie-dye shirts.

The couple has reportedly moved in together, according to US Weekly. “Since he is working on the Bob Dylan biopic this summer, the couple has been spending as much time together as possible.”

Page Six previously published photos of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a barbecue with their famous sisters.

Kylie and Timothee have been spending more time together, according to reports. They’ve been seen together nearly every day.

For weeks, paparazzi have followed the couple, photographing their coffee dates and joint workout sessions.

According to sources, Kylie has been staying at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion up to six days a week, sparking speculation that they may have moved in together.

Since April, when a photograph from DeuxMoi went viral, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been linked.

Since then, the Kardashians star’s car has frequently been spotted outside the mansion of the Call Me by Your Name actor.

In April, Kylie and Timothee went to Coachella each individually, staying away any publicly visible displays of love.

Despite these intriguing developments, neither Kylie nor Timothee’s representatives have commented on the relationship between them.

Kylie Jenner recently ended her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, Stormi and Aire.

Timothée hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone notable since he had an affair with Eiza González in 2020.