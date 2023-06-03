Maldives Style Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh Is Setting Major Beach Fashion Goals In Printed Jumpsuit!

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a printed jumpsuit while on vacation in the Maldives, exuding vacation vibes and setting new style goals.

If you’re planning a tropical vacation, Rakul Preet Singh’s printed jumpsuit on the beach is a must-have. View her photos inside!

On Thursday, fans were treated to a delightful surprise when the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Magic light, magic moments.”

The actress was dressed in a playful jumpsuit on a sandy beach in the post, which showed her joyfully enjoying her time in the Maldives.

Rakul Preet Singh is taking advantage of her time away from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood. Her fashion sense, on the other hand, never takes a week off.

Rakul Preet Singh is a stunning fashion icon as well as a talented actress. Her fashion diaries continue to astound us, with each day bringing us new fashionable looks.

Her vacation diaries spark fashion inspiration as she basks in the beauty of the Maldives. Her latest vacation ensemble is no exception, as she radiates in a printed jumpsuit.

Take mindful style notes and channel your own inner fashionista. Rakul Preet Singh wears a stunning printed jumpsuit to the Maldives, which is sure to inspire new fashion trends.

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her bold and daring fashion choices. She effortlessly pushes the boundaries and leaves everyone in awe, whether she’s gracing the red carpet or spotted casually on the streets.

Prepare to channel your inner fashionista and scribble down some serious fashion notes. Rakul Preet Singh will show you how to do it!

Outfit Details

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a printed jumpsuit. The powder blue ensemble was accented with a matte red autumn print.

Its halter neckline with a stylish cut-out around the midriff upped the sass factor of her ensemble. The actress wore a stylish co-ord set from the fashion brand Aroka, which was priced at 12k.

The ensemble included a captivating halter top with an understated sensuality that beautifully accentuated her collarbone, as well as a unique print and hand-ruched details.

She matched the top with matching trousers that featured intricate gulmohar petal artwork. The elasticated waistline provided both comfort and a flattering fit, emphasising her curves perfectly.

Accessorized The Look

Rakul accessorised her ensemble with golden button stud gold earrings, a sleek smartwatch on her wrist, and a pair of eye-catching vibrant red flats added a laid-back vibe to her beachwear.

Glam Options

She kept her makeup simple, opting for nude mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush for a natural glow, and bold red lipstick.

Her hair was styled in a chic and neat high bun to complete her overall look, adding a touch of elegance to her beachy vibes.

On Professional Front

Rakul is currently filming Meri Patni Ka Remake. Her other major roles are in Tamil, where she co-stars with Sivakarthikeyan in the big-budget science fiction film Ayalaan.

She will also appear in Indian 2. She will also appear in Shankar’s highly anticipated film alongside Kajal Aggarwal.