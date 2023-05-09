‘Lalit Modi Ka Kya Hua?’: Sushmita Sen Questioned As She Attends Event With Ex-Rohman Shawl!

Bollywood actress and beauty pageant winner Sushmita Sen often hit headlines for her personal life. And once again, she is grabbing limelight for her alleged rekindling of romance with ex-BF Rohman Shawl. Recently, Sushmita raised eyebrows as she arrived at an event in Mumbai with Rohman.

The actress reached the award event in bold avatar. She served boss lady looks in a blue velvet pantsuit, with a plunging neckline and layered chain details. She dropped a shirt and went for an underbust accessory. Sushmita kept it classy with tresses open and swept back in a sleek hairstyle. At the red carpet of the event, Sushmita posed with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisha who accompanied her for the night.





While many appreciated Sushmita’s stylish looks, there were some who joked about her relationship status. A section of audience was quick to question Sushmita about businessman Lalit Modi, who had announced last year that he is dating the ex-Miss Universe.

One user asked, “Lalit Modi Ka Kya huh?” Another stated, “Isko is age mein bf p bf mile ja rhe hai..yha ek nhi milta (sic).” A third one penned, wrote, “She always carry a class that is incomparable (sic).” “She’s still hot nd cool (sic),” read a comment.

Let us tell you that back in July 2022, IPL founder Lalit Modi caused a stir on internet when he declared that he is in a relationship with Sushmita. He shared various pictures with the actress from their vacation in Maldives. Sushmita never acknowledged whatever Lalit said and it is still a mystery as to what happened between Lalit and Sushmita afterwards.

Workwise, Sushmita Sen is working on the third instalment of her hit web show ‘Aarya’. She will also play trans activist Gauri Sawant in her biopic titled ‘Taali’.