‘Like You Never Really Left’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Pens Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Tribute

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan tribute to her brother, expressing how she still feels his presence and continues to pray for him.

Posting an emotional video montage of Sushant’s childhood, family moments, and joyful memories, Shweta wrote, “Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently.”

She described the pain of losing him as “intimate” and “too sacred to be spoken aloud,” reflecting on how it has deepened with time—bringing clarity about life’s fragility and the Divine’s permanence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Shweta also expressed her belief that they will meet again “on the other side,” adding, “Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light.”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai home. Investigations concluded he died by suicide. This year, the CBI gave his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit in the case.