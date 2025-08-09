Hrithik Roshan’s Raw Poolside Training Clip For War 2 Goes Viral Ahead Of Release

Hrithik Roshan is all set to return as super-spy Kabir in War 2, hitting theatres next week. Also starring Jr NTR, the Yash Raj Films production is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. On Friday, fans got a special treat when Hrithik’s training team shared a behind-the-scenes video from his preparation for the film—capturing him in a rare, unfiltered moment by the pool.

The slow-motion clip, posted by Purpose Studios, shows a shirtless Hrithik taking a breather during what appears to be swimming drills. His chiseled physique and intense focus take centre stage as he turns, flexes, and dives back into the water.

The caption read, “During the training period of War 2, we captured this quiet, unfiltered moment with Hrithik Sir @hrithikroshan. No lights, no retakes—just him and his discipline. Every time we work with him, we learn about commitment, humility, and showing up with intention, day after day. This journey has filled us with gratitude and purpose.”

Hrithik reposted the clip with a heartfelt note: “You guys are the best. Thank you for journeying with me .”

The actor’s dedication to fitness has long been a source of inspiration for fans. Earlier this year, his brand HRX shared a motivational video in which Hrithik urged viewers to experience peak physical form at least once in their life. “Get your best body once, and then never have that body again if you want—that’s fine. But know how to get there,” he said, emphasising discipline and self-awareness.

War 2 will see Hrithik reprise his role from the 2019 blockbuster War, which co-starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. This time, he will face off against Telugu superstar Jr NTR in a high-octane battle of wits and action. The film is a key instalment in YRF’s ever-expanding Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil—just in time to set Independence Day weekend on fire at the box office.