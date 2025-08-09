‘Only Aamir Helped Me’: Faissal Khan On Family Rift

Faissal Khan, known for his role in Mela, has often been in the news for his strained family ties and candid remarks on his mental health. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former actor reflected on key moments from his life, opening up about his conflict with his superstar brother, Aamir Khan.

While speaking about their differences, Faissal acknowledged Aamir’s generosity, revealing that his elder brother was the only one who stepped up when he was struggling. After moving out of the family home, Faissal found himself without work. “It was Aamir who made some calls and helped me get a job so I could make ends meet. I know Aamir. He is very kind. Aamir ka ye kaam hi nahi ho sakta ki Aamir aisa soche aur ye sab kare,” he said.

However, Faissal alleged that certain family members and close associates were responsible for driving a wedge between the brothers. “He (Aamir) was brainwashed by the family—some aunts, uncles, and close ones. Kuch logon ko bhaiyon ki closeness bhi achhi nahi lagti. Wo chahte hai ki bhai separate rahe. I’ve experienced all this over the years,” he remarked.

The Madhosh actor also shared that he never got a proper chance to address his grievances directly. “Aamir aur family se meri baat hi nahi hui khul ke ke aapne aisa kyun kiya? When you talked about taking signatory rights, that’s when I left the house. Otherwise, why would I leave? When you slapped me, that’s when I reacted. There’s been no clarity on many things,” he explained.

For those unaware, Faissal was once portrayed as mentally unwell and was confined to a house for over a year. He eventually moved out following disputes with his mother and Aamir.

Today, the actor lives separately in Mumbai and says he has let go of his bitterness. “Main to woh hun ki har fikr ko dhunye me udaata chala gaya,” he concluded, suggesting that he prefers to leave the past behind.