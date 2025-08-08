‘Dongri Street Vendor? Good’: Swara Bhasker Shuts Down Casteist Troll With Facts, Fire

Actor Swara Bhasker fiercely clapped back at an X (formerly Twitter) user who mocked her husband Fahad Ahmad with casteist and classist slurs. The user called Fahad a “Chhapri” and a “street vendor from Dongri” after seeing the couple appear together on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The troll’s post read, “After watching @Parineeti Chopra taking her husband to talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same. She took his Dongri ka chapri husband to a reality show. Forget PR, his husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri.”

Swara didn’t let the remark slide. She shared screenshots of the post and the user’s profile and offered a sharp rebuttal. “This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang… a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts,” she wrote. “Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert.”

The couple is currently on Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. In a recently released promo, the two were seen engaging in a playful segment where Fahad forgot facts about Swara during a guessing game. Swara mockingly complained, “Matlab ladki dikhi nahi ki dimaag shut down hogaya iska,” sparking laughs from the audience.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and announced it publicly the following month. They welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023.

Swara has often been at the centre of political and social conversations, and her recent post once again sparked a wider discussion on everyday casteism and classism on Indian social media.