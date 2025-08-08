’12-Hour Shifts, 20K Pay’: Model Roshni Sharma Exposes Ugly Truth Of Indian Fashion Weeks”

The fashion industry may glitter on the outside, but for most models, it hides a reality of low pay, long hours, and constant pressure to stay “perfect.” Model Roshni Sharma recently took to Instagram to voice what many in the industry silently suffer: long work hours, poor compensation, and self-funded travel and stay during fashion weeks.

In her reel, Sharma revealed, “Rates are going crazily low. So many models are lowering their budgets just to get work—it’s becoming unacceptable.” She explained that some models are paid only ₹15,000–₹20,000 per day for walking multiple shows, being on their feet for 12 hours straight, and doing their own travel and accommodation arrangements in expensive cities.

Criticising this exploitative system, she said, “For a fashion week, pool models should be paid at least ₹40,000 a day, including travel and stay. If you’ve got experience, don’t feel insecure—ask for what you’re worth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Sharma (@roshoflove)

She also highlighted the toll this work takes on their body image and health. “Walking as a model means staying in specific measurements, which is hard to maintain with strict diets and fitness routines,” she wrote.

Roshni’s post struck a chord with many aspiring and working models, with netizens flooding the comments section in support. Many praised her for boldly speaking out about what’s usually whispered behind the curtains.

Her message was clear: Stop underquoting, stop accepting less, and know your worth. The fashion industry thrives on the faces and hard work of its models, and it’s time their work gets the value it deserves.

Will the industry respond? For now, Sharma’s post has sparked a much-needed conversation.