‘Next Attack In Mumbai?’: Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility For Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café

A shocking claim has surfaced in connection with the recent firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada. Goldy Dhillon, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post that also threatens a possible next strike in Mumbai.

The post, which is now under police scrutiny, reads:

“JAI SHRI RAM, Satshriakal ram sare bhaiyo ko aj jo y kapil sharma k kaps cafe..Surrey m firing hui iski jimevari, Goldy dhillon, Lawrence bishnoi gang lete h isko hamne call ki thi isko ring nhi Sunai di to karwai krni pdi ab b ring n sunegi to next karwai jaldi hi Mumbai krege”(sic).

Roughly translated, it says: “We take responsibility for the Surrey firing. We had called him but he didn’t answer, so we had to act. If he still doesn’t listen, the next action will be in Mumbai.”

While the authenticity of this post is still being verified by Mumbai police, its threatening tone has raised fresh concerns.

What Happened at Kap’s Café?

On Thursday morning, gunshots were fired at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia. This is the second such attack at the venue within a month. A viral video of the incident reveals at least 25 gunshots being fired.

A similar attack on July 10 was allegedly carried out by the Laddi gang, linked to the banned Khalistani outfit, Babbar Khalsa International.

Kapil Sharma’s Response

In a recent Instagram post, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni shared a peaceful video from the café, alongside officials showing solidarity.

“United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful,” Kapil wrote, thanking Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police.

Authorities are now probing deeper links between gang networks and the attacks.