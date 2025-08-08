Preity Zinta Prays For Uttarkashi Cloudburst Victims: “Life Is So Fragile And Unpredictable” Deets Inside!

Bollywood star Preity Zinta has extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims of the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Taking to social media, the actress shared a message of solidarity and prayers for the families affected by the natural disaster.

The tragic incident, which occurred in the Himalayan village of Dharali, unleashed sudden floods that caused significant destruction—resulting in multiple casualties, injuries, and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. Preity also reflected on the fragile and unpredictable nature of life, urging everyone to value each moment and stand together in times of crisis.

Preity Zinta Prays For Families Affected By Uttarkashi Cloudburst

The sudden floods triggered by a devastating cloudburst in the Himalayan village of Dharali caused widespread destruction—sweeping away homes, damaging vehicles, and claiming lives. Reacting to the tragedy, the actress expressed her sorrow and solidarity with the victims, stating: “My thoughts are with everyone who has endured the catastrophic flash flood in Uttarakhand. I am keeping them and their loved ones in my prayers. Life is incredibly fragile & unpredictable.”

Earlier today, Sonu Sood appealed to the public to actively participate in relief efforts and extend their support to the victims affected by the Uttarkashi cloudburst. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor-philanthropist urged everyone to stand in solidarity during this difficult time and help bring much-needed aid to those in distress.

“Dharali is submerged in silence—and we can no longer remain silent. Four lives have been lost, nearly 100 are unaccounted for, and 12 hotels, homes, and shops were swept away in mere moments. What took decades to build has disappeared overnight. These aren’t just statistics—they represent families, aspirations, and futures.”

Further, he mentioned, “We appeal to the government to implement tax incentives and policy measures for those who step up to aid in the reconstruction after such calamities—encouraging even those who might not have considered it to contribute.

Let’s not wait for another news story. It’s time for governments, businesses, and individuals to unite. To relocate, to rebuild, to restore dignity. Because tragedy has chosen them—but now humanity must choose them. #RebuildDharali #RiseTogether #ActWithCompassion #PolicyForRelief.”

Several other prominent figures from the film industry have also expressed their concern and solidarity in the wake of the Uttarkashi cloudburst, sharing messages of support and urging people to stay safe during these challenging times.