Karan Aujla, Honey Singh In Hot Water Over ‘Derogatory’ Lyrics, Punjab Women’s Panel Demands Police Action

Punjabi music stars Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh are under fire for allegedly using disrespectful and derogatory language against women in their songs. The Punjab State Women’s Commission has initiated an inquiry and taken suo motu cognizance, urging the Director General of Police (DGP) to act swiftly. Both singers have been summoned to appear before the commission on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The action follows the release of Aujla’s latest track, MF Gabhru, which, despite clocking over 34 million views in less than a week, has been called out for its problematic lyrics. The commission has also flagged Honey Singh’s older track Millionaire for allegedly containing similar objectionable content.

Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill, in her letter to the DGP, expressed concern that the songs “violate the dignity of women and endorse disrespect in mainstream culture.” She has demanded a full police investigation and a detailed report by the day of the artists’ hearing.

Gill emphasized that music is a powerful social influence and cannot be allowed to perpetuate regressive stereotypes or offensive language. She asserted that popular artists bear a responsibility to maintain cultural sensitivity, especially when it comes to gender representation.

This move comes amid growing public awareness about misogyny in music and entertainment. The Women’s Commission stated that both songs promote harmful narratives and that unchecked content like this contributes to a broader culture of casual sexism.

With the commission demanding concrete action and accountability, the controversy has sparked fresh debate over the limits of artistic freedom versus responsible expression. The outcome of this case may set an important precedent for how misogynistic content in the music industry is handled going forward.

All attention is now on the police response and how both Aujla and Singh will defend their lyrics — or if they’ll issue a public apology ahead of the hearing.