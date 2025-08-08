Vicky-Katrina Expecting Their First Baby? ‘Family Of 3’ Speculation Goes Viral: Deets Inside!!!

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have made headlines numerous times over the years. Now, a viral baby announcement post has sparked fresh speculation, with many wondering if she’s expecting in October or November 2025. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.

The two tied the knot in 2021 after keeping their relationship under wraps. Ever since their wedding, fans and media alike have been curious about when the couple might share the ‘good news’. Despite ongoing speculation, both Katrina and Vicky have repeatedly shut down pregnancy rumours, stating that they will make an announcement when the time is right. Known for keeping their personal lives private, the couple has been away from the limelight for quite some time—fueling fresh speculation after a recent post once again sparked buzz about Katrina’s possible pregnancy.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child?

Over the past few days, rumours about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have been making rounds. The speculation started on Reddit, where a user claimed that Katrina is expecting and could be due in October or November 2025—sparking talk of a possible arrival of “Jr. ViKat.” While some dismissed it as baseless gossip, others were quick to believe it. However, it’s important to note that neither Katrina nor Vicky Kaushal has confirmed anything. In fact, similar rumors have been circulating for the past four years without any proof. Amid all this, a new viral post has now caught everyone’s attention. Check out the Reddit thread here.

A post recently went viral on social media, claiming to announce the arrival of a baby for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The post included an image showing tiny footprints alongside larger adult ones, symbolizing the parents, and stated that the couple is expecting their first child in October or November. While the post has sparked a frenzy online, Vicky and Katrina have not responded or confirmed any such news. Notably, the couple has not shared any official announcement or addressed the pregnancy rumours so far. The message in the viral post reads: “In 2025, we will become a family of three.”

Vicky Kaushal reacted to the buzz about Katrina’s pregnancy

Ever since Katrina began wearing oversized outfits and made fewer public appearances, rumours began swirling that she might be expecting her first child. These speculations have persisted for years, but both Katrina and Vicky have consistently brushed them off. About a year ago, Katrina sparked fresh buzz when she dropped three heart emojis in a birthday post for Vicky, which many took as a subtle hint at pregnancy. The gossip quickly resurfaced, and Vicky was soon asked about it during the promotions of Bad Newz.

In response, the actor teased the journalist, saying he seemed even shyer asking the question than the actor felt answering it—and joked that he’d be the first to break the news if the rumors ever turned out to be true. Time and again, Vicky has stepped in to shut down the ongoing speculation. In a Radio City interview, he clarified that neither he nor Katrina is under any family pressure to have children.