Allu Arjun Turns Protective Dad As He Steps Out With Family In Mumbai

Actor Allu Arjun was recently spotted enjoying a family dinner outing in Mumbai alongside wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Arha. The trio’s appearance quickly grabbed attention online, with several videos and photos surfacing on social media.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun and Sneha were seen exiting their car and walking into a Bandra restaurant. Arjun, dressed casually in an off-white T-shirt and matching trousers, gave a quick wave to the paparazzi. Sneha, in a black tee and white pants, was seen busy on her phone as they made their way inside.

The real moment that melted hearts came when the family exited the restaurant. Paparazzi flashes surrounded the trio, causing Sneha and Arha to blink uncomfortably. In a sweet gesture, Arjun quickly shielded his daughter’s eyes from the harsh lights and carefully guided her to the car, earning praise online for being a hands-on, protective father.

Arjun and Sneha, who tied the knot in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011, share two children—Ayaan, born in 2014, and Arha, born in 2016. Earlier this year in March, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a quiet cake-cutting moment, which Sneha shared on Instagram with a heartfelt message: “Happy anniversary to us ”.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit theatres on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and went on to gross over ₹1800 crore worldwide. Arjun played his iconic role of Pushpa Raj once again.

Up next, fans can look forward to seeing Arjun in director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action flick, tentatively titled Project AA22 x A6, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Further details about the project are still under wraps.