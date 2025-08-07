Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Working With Anil Kapoor As She Recovers From Health Scare

Shehnaaz Gill, fresh off the sets of her upcoming film Thank You For Coming, has had a week full of highs and lows. While promoting the chick-flick starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz shared her experience working alongside industry veteran Anil Kapoor — just days before being admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to food poisoning.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz described Anil Kapoor as “the most grounded celebrity” she’s encountered. “I had one or two scenes with him on set and spent time with him at TIFF. Out of all the celebrities I’ve met, Anil sir is so different and down to earth. I think that’s why everyone loves him,” she said.

Speaking about the working atmosphere on Thank You For Coming, she acknowledged that inequality on film sets exists but said she didn’t face it on this project. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 6.

But just as Shehnaaz was making headlines for her professional updates, news broke of her hospitalisation, which worried fans. Actor and close friend Karan Veer Mehra, who visited her on August 4, shared that Shehnaaz was recovering from food poisoning. “She’s not feeling good. We were just chilling together with friends, and the next day, she was in the hospital,” he told The Times of India. “She had food poisoning. It wasn’t major, but doctors suggested she get admitted as a precaution.”

Karan also posted a light-hearted video from her hospital room on Instagram, where Shehnaaz was seen lying on a hospital bed, smiling and hiding her face from the camera. “I need you guys to pray that this girl with full energy bounces back soon,” he said.

From rising as a Bigg Boss 13 sensation to holding her own among Bollywood names, Shehnaaz continues to make her mark — even from a hospital bed.