‘Maa Trolled, Beta Rattled’: Sara Ali Khan’s Real Talk On Love, Labels, Insta Woes

Even as she dives headfirst into the world of cinema, Sara Ali Khan knows there’s no script for handling trolls—especially when your mom’s got WiFi and feelings.

Catching up with her during promotions for Metro…In Dino, Sara reflects on love, social media, and why Gen Z might just be overthinking romance. Paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in this Anurag Basu-directed anthology, Sara plays a character navigating the chaos of modern love. “They say we’re too confused,” she shrugs. “But wasn’t love always confusing?” Fair point.

Sara’s not shy about calling out her generation’s obsession with labelling emotions. “We want a name for everything—situationship, breadcrumbing, orbiting. Baal ki khaal udhedna, basically,” she quips, as if reading a Gen Z dictionary out loud. But her real angst isn’t with ghosting—it’s with trolling.

For someone raised by a veteran like Amrita Singh, who lived her stardom in pre-Insta peace, this era of constant online judgment is something else. “She was a public figure when this digital madness didn’t exist,” Sara points out.

And while Sara has mastered the art of brushing off cruel comments (“jo bolna hai bolo”), she gets genuinely bothered when her mom stumbles upon the online vitriol. “I wish I could just grab her phone and delete Instagram. Maa toh maa hoti hai,” she sighs.

The part that stings most? Amrita never brings it up. “She’ll read it and pretend nothing happened. But I can see it on her face. Mujhe achha nahi lagta,” Sara admits. The elephant in the room wears mascara and keeps scrolling.

As Metro…In Dino gears up for a July 4 release, Sara juggles on-screen romance and off-screen reality like a pro. But if there’s one thing she wishes could change? “Let’s just let moms stay happy—and offline.”