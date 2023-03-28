‘Mai Dusro Ke Gharo…’: Priyanka Chaudhary Reacts To MC Stan-Abdu Rozik Fight

Udariya Actress Priyanka Chaudhary appeared in Big Boss 16 and showed off her beauty. At the same time, Priyanka’s “chutki Lena” also became a hit on Bigg Boss 16. Now Priyanka Chaudhary’s reaction to the fight between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik has also surfaced. Every celebrity associated with Bigg Boss 16 has spoken about this “mandali’s” rift before, but Priyanka’s reaction to the topic was very different from any other.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Reacts on Mc Stan-Abdu Rozik Fight

According to Tele Chakkar, Priyanka Chaudhary commented on the ongoing feud between BB16 winner and Rapper Mc Stan and Abdu Rozik during the event. Expressing her reaction to this clash of forces, She said, “Its Okay na, Agar ho rahi hai ladai. Mai dusro ke ghar ke bare me kyun bolu (why should I talk about other people’s houses? The moment they fight, they will now agree.)

Archana Gautam Also Reacted On Mc Stan- Abdu Rozik Rift

Let us tell you that before this Archana Gautam also reacted to this split. Archana laughed and said, “Our friendship is better than a friendship that stays that way even after we leave the house.” She Continues, ” If you put lemon in milk, it will obviously become curd.Everyone there seems to have taken advantage of Abdu. .You often quarrel among friends, but this does not mean that friendship has come to an end.”

Shiv Thakre, Sumbul Toqueer Clarifies On Abdu- Mc Stan Fight

Shiv Thakre answered this question very simply. He said positively. There are no such things. It goes on with friends. Everything will be fine soon. Well, at the same time, Sumbul commented on the MC Stan and Abdu’s fight, “Every friendship has a low profile face. They stand out in this way because they are both popular faces.”