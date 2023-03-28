How Virat Kohli’s Romantic Surprise Plan For Anushka Sharma Turned Into A Hilarious Disaster; Checkout!

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are known for their adorable chemistry and public displays of affection. The couple has been making headlines since their marriage in December 2017, and their recent appearance at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 was no different.

When speaking with the journalists at the event, Virat shared a romantic gesture that he had planned for Anushka, but it didn’t go as he expected. He had planned to surprise her at the airport after her work trip to Bangkok, but she somehow figured it out and ruined his surprise. He narrated the incident to the media:

“She just traveled to Bangkok for a shoot. I was at home with Vamika when she had left alone. When I asked “Have you landed?,” she replied “Please remain with her, she pleaded with me. You don’t have to come to the airport.” Toh galti kya kari maine, mai utha hua tha, and maine message kar diya “Chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga,” I thought as I said “mai jab pahucha waha pe.””

Glamorous entry at the Indian Sports Honours 2023

Virat looked dapper in a tuxedo, but it was Anushka who stole the show in a purple-hued off-shoulder gown. The actress kept her look subtle and radiant with minimal makeup and curly tresses. She walked proudly by her husband’s side, flashing her million-dollar smile.

The couple’s love story has been a rollercoaster ride, from their secret wedding in Italy to embracing parenthood with their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. They have always been vocal about their love and admiration for each other and have become one of the most admired couples in India.

Virat and Anushka’s chemistry and support for each other have been an inspiration to many. Anushka has always been by Virat’s side, cheering him on during his matches, and Virat has never missed an opportunity to appreciate his wife’s work and talent. The couple’s dedication and commitment to each other and their professions have made them a power couple and a fan favorite. Their admirers are still encouraged and uplifted by their tale, and they are excited to see what the future holds for this gorgeous pair.