The month of February has started, and Valentine Day is also around the corner. Valentine Day, a day that is meant to express love openly; a day that is meant to make your partner feel special. This day is very special for couples. To make this day memorable, the couple tries very hard; some give roses, some give special gifts, and some give dress-like things to each other.

While some people plan long drives and movies on Valentine Day. This Valentine, if you are also planning a movie date at home, then we are going to tell you about some such romantic Bollywood-Hollywood movies, after watching which an even more romantic atmosphere will be created.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Talking about romance genre movies, this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stands at the top of the list. People still like to watch this movie with all their hearts.

Veer Zaara

When talking about romance and love, how can one forget this Shahrukh Khan film. Although every film of Shahrukh Khan is full of romance, but his film with Preity Zinta is very special. The story of this film touches the heart.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film begins with friendship, but it ends with love. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, who fall in love with each other. However, Ranbir’s character doesn’t understand that love, and Deepika’s character is unable to tell him.

Jab We Met

The romance-drama genre film showcases amazing chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The third person definitely comes in the middle of the film’s story, but despite this, the love of Shahid and Kareena’s characters brings them to each other.

Dil Bechara

The film is based on the 2012 novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green. This was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, in which he played the role of Manny. Sanjana Sanghi (Kizzy) was in the lead role opposite him in this film. This story is about two cancer patients who fall in love with each other.